ROC the Block job fair brings opportunities to Rochester neighborhoods

WXXI News | By Roisin Meyer
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:14 PM EDT
Roc the Block 2
Businesses from across the area came to meet prospective employees at Rochester's block-party-style job fair on Wednesday.
Businesses from across the area came to meet prospective employees at Rochester's block-party-style job fair on Wednesday.
ROC the Block continued its employment fair series on Wednesday.

The City of Rochester organizes ROC the Block as a neighborhood-based hiring initiative styled like a festive block party. The aim is to bring businesses and recruiters directly to Rochester’s four quadrants during the summer and early fall, making job opportunities more accessible to residents.

Council President Miguel Meléndez, who spearheaded the initiative, says ROC the Block “breaks the ice” between employers and residents, offering a relaxed venue to explore job options and build community connections. This year marks the fifth annual series.

One attendee, Shamare Williams, said, “I live around the corner, so it was very easy to access.”

Williams said he is hoping to one day own his own electrical business. But for now, he’s still getting started.

“I just came looking for job opportunities, looking to better my life,” he said, “and make a difference.”

The final fair of the summer is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Parcel 5, 285 E. Main St.
Roisin Meyer
Roisin Meyer is a news intern with WXXI, and an undergraduate student at the University of Rochester entering her 4th year. As a major in International Relations and Economics, she is especially interested in local, national, and international policy stories, diplomatic relations, and human rights.
