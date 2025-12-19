Special rebroadcasts: AI song tops the charts; Rochester welcomes new "third places"

12:00: Special rebroadcast — AI song tops the charts; what does that mean for the future of music?

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Nightlife without alcohol: Rochester welcomes new "third places"

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

A song that recently topped a country music chart is sparking debate. "Walk My Walk" by Breaking Rust was the number one song on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart last week. If you haven't heard of Breaking Rust, you're not alone. It's an AI act, and "Walk My Walk" is an AI-generated song. Billboard has acknowledged that Breaking Rust is one of seven AI-driven acts to chart over the past two months. What does this mean for human artists and human-created songs? Should AI music be considered in the rankings? For many listeners, it's becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between human and AI-generated content. This hour, we discuss what it all means for the future of the industry and our listening experience in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Sarah De Vallière, composer and singer-songwriter

Jimmie Highsmith Jr., Grammy-nominated musician and CEO/managing partner of Xperience Live Music Group LLC

Then in our second hour, the number of American adults consuming alcohol fell recently to 54% — the lowest number Gallup has ever recorded since it began tracking alcohol consumption in 1939. Driving the shift away from alcohol is the 18-34 group. As a result, more restaurants and bars are offering alcohol-free drink options. And there are more "third places" that feature menus without alcohol. In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, arts reporter Patrick Hosken wrote about how third places are emerging in Rochester. We discuss the ongoing shift in the local scene with our guests in this special rebroadcast:

