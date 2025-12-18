Assembly hearing addresses how AI is affecting New York's workforce

A state Assembly committee explored the impact of artificial intelligence on New York's workforces this week.

State Assembly Labor Committee Chair Harry Bronson, D-Rochester, co-chaired the hearing in Albany. He said the hearing was to examine how best to leverage AI to promote innovation and the economy while ensuring families, workers and investments remain secure.

"The impact is complex, as some research suggests," Bronson said. "AI may boost productivity and create new opportunities, while other studies raise serious concerns about job displacement and changing skill requirements."

Bronson cited an MIT report that concluded about 20% of all workplace tasks could be directly affected by AI through augmentation, transformation or potential displacement.

Sam Wheeler, executive director of the Writers Guild of America East, which represents 7,500 writers and other media professionals, talked about the need for safeguards and guidelines for AI.

"We as a union are not trying to stifle it or put it back in the box," Wheeler said. "But I think even if you're a fan of this technology, you should agree that we need guardrails to protect both journalists and the public.”