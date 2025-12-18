© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: A plan to prevent Parkinson's; $10,000 bet on conspiracy theories

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
Ray Dorsey is studying how wearable technology can help researchers understand Parkinson's disease at URMC.
Brett Dahlberg
/
WXXI News
Ray Dorsey is studying how wearable technology can help researchers understand Parkinson's disease at URMC.

12:00: Special rebroadcast — The book that was written to prevent Parkinson's disease

1:00: Special rebroadcast — A $10,000 bet on conspiracy theories

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In their new book, “The Parkinson’s Plan,” Dr. Ray Dorsey and his co-author, Dr. Michael Okun, present Parkinson's disease as utterly preventable. A diagnosis of the disease, they explain, is not an unlucky break, but rather the result of environmental and chemical factors. The doctors argue that we can prevent Parkinson’s by making changes in our lives, and we can build a world where no one in the future gets the disease. They’re calling on the federal government to support the kinds of changes that could lead to dramatic effects. We talk about their ambitious plan in this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

  • Ray Dorsey, M.D., author of "The Parkinson's Plan," and director of the Center for the Brain & the Environment at Atria Research and Global Health Institute

Then in our second hour, Zach Mack is a public radio producer whose father became obsessed with conspiracy theories. And then Zach’s dad made him a bet: $10,000 — $1,000 for each of 10 predictions. His dad said that Obama would be arrested for treason, that Trump would be reinstated as president before the 2024 election. Zach took the bet, hoping it would break his father from his conspiracy theories. Zach’s family, including his dad, agreed to regular interviews throughout 2024, leading up to the bet’s conclusion. Zach turned it all into a podcast series, and now he joins us to discuss what happened — and what he learned about conspiratorial thinking in this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

  • Zachary Mack, reporter, host and producer
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.