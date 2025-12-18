Special rebroadcasts: A plan to prevent Parkinson's; $10,000 bet on conspiracy theories

12:00: Special rebroadcast — The book that was written to prevent Parkinson's disease

1:00: Special rebroadcast — A $10,000 bet on conspiracy theories

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In their new book, “The Parkinson’s Plan,” Dr. Ray Dorsey and his co-author, Dr. Michael Okun, present Parkinson's disease as utterly preventable. A diagnosis of the disease, they explain, is not an unlucky break, but rather the result of environmental and chemical factors. The doctors argue that we can prevent Parkinson’s by making changes in our lives, and we can build a world where no one in the future gets the disease. They’re calling on the federal government to support the kinds of changes that could lead to dramatic effects. We talk about their ambitious plan in this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

Ray Dorsey, M.D., author of "The Parkinson's Plan," and director of the Center for the Brain & the Environment at Atria Research and Global Health Institute



Then in our second hour, Zach Mack is a public radio producer whose father became obsessed with conspiracy theories. And then Zach’s dad made him a bet: $10,000 — $1,000 for each of 10 predictions. His dad said that Obama would be arrested for treason, that Trump would be reinstated as president before the 2024 election. Zach took the bet, hoping it would break his father from his conspiracy theories. Zach’s family, including his dad, agreed to regular interviews throughout 2024, leading up to the bet’s conclusion. Zach turned it all into a podcast series, and now he joins us to discuss what happened — and what he learned about conspiratorial thinking in this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

