The book that was written to prevent Parkinson’s Disease

In their new book, “The Parkinson’s Plan,” Dr. Ray Dorsey and his co-author, Dr. Michael Okun, present Parkinson's disease as utterly preventable. A diagnosis of the disease, they explain, is not an unlucky break, but rather the result of environmental and chemical factors.

The doctors argue that we can prevent Parkinson’s by making changes in our lives, and we can build a world where no one in the future gets the disease.

They’re calling on the federal government to support the kinds of changes that could lead to dramatic effects. We talk about their ambitious plan.

Our guest:

