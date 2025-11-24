© 2025 WXXI News
The book that was written to prevent Parkinson’s Disease

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 24, 2025 at 3:54 PM EST
In their new book, “The Parkinson’s Plan,” Dr. Ray Dorsey and his co-author, Dr. Michael Okun, present Parkinson's disease as utterly preventable. A diagnosis of the disease, they explain, is not an unlucky break, but rather the result of environmental and chemical factors.

The doctors argue that we can prevent Parkinson’s by making changes in our lives, and we can build a world where no one in the future gets the disease.

They’re calling on the federal government to support the kinds of changes that could lead to dramatic effects. We talk about their ambitious plan.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
