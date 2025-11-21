AI song tops the charts; what does that mean for the future of music?

WXXI News

A song that recently topped a country music chart is sparking debate.

"Walk My Walk" by Breaking Rust was the number one song on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart last week. If you haven't heard of Breaking Rust, you're not alone. It's an AI act, and "Walk My Walk" is an AI-generated song. Billboard has acknowledged that Breaking Rust is one of seven AI-driven acts to chart over the past two months.

What does this mean for human artists and human-created songs? Should AI music be considered in the rankings? For many listeners, it's becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between human and AI-generated content.

This hour, we discuss what it all means for the future of the industry and our listening experience.

Our guests:

