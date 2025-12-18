Winter is coming. Don't forget to shovel your sidewalks

The official start of winter is still a few days away, but Rochester city officials want residents to know their responsibilities when it comes to helping manage wintry weather.

That includes checking on neighbors to see if they need help, and shoveling snow and removing ice from sidewalks, as required by City Code.

The city helps clear snow from sidewalks that are at least five feet wide when more than four inches of snow are expected to accumulate, according to a news release from officials.

When three inches or more of snow have fallen the city deploys crews to clean arterial streets while contractors plow residential streets. Main streets are continually plowed during snowfall, and some roads are treated with salt.

Mayor Malik Evans also wants people to adjust their driving behaviors in the wintertime by slowing down and giving plows and salt trucks plenty of room to operate.

The city's website has more information on snow removal policies and procedures.

The winter solstice arrives Sunday at just after 10 a.m.