Nightlife without alcohol: Rochester welcomes new "third places"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 10, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
WXXI News

The number of American adults consuming alcohol fell recently to 54% — the lowest number Gallup has ever recorded since it began tracking alcohol consumption in 1939.

Driving the shift away from alcohol is the 18-34 group. As a result, more restaurants and bars are offering alcohol-free drink options. And there are more "third places" that feature menus without alcohol.

In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, arts reporter Patrick Hosken wrote about how third places are emerging in Rochester. We discuss the ongoing shift in the local scene with our guests:

