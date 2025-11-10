Nightlife without alcohol: Rochester welcomes new "third places"
1 of 2 — Bob Hartman and Patrick Hosken with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Bob Hartman and Patrick Hosken with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 10, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Shelley Elkovich Headshot.jpg
Shelley Elkovich
Provided
The number of American adults consuming alcohol fell recently to 54% — the lowest number Gallup has ever recorded since it began tracking alcohol consumption in 1939.
Driving the shift away from alcohol is the 18-34 group. As a result, more restaurants and bars are offering alcohol-free drink options. And there are more "third places" that feature menus without alcohol.
In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, arts reporter Patrick Hosken wrote about how third places are emerging in Rochester. We discuss the ongoing shift in the local scene with our guests:
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
- Bob Hartman, co-owner of AltBar
- Shelley Elkovich, CEO, founder, and "flavor maven" of For Bitter For Worse