Connections: Will the Paris Climate Deal Be Enough?

Will the UN climate deal, recently struck in Paris, be effective? We talk with two people who were in Paris during the negotiations, and a local climate change activist. Did they get what they were looking for? What will it mean for us? Our guests:

Sandra Steingraber, Ph.D., distinguished scholar in residence, Department of Environmental Studies, Ithaca College

Robert Howarth, Ph.D., professor of ecology and environmental biology, Cornell University

Sue Hughes-Smith, Rochester People’s Climate Coalition