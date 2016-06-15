Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What Climate Can't Change
What is it that climate can't change? That’s the subject of a new documentary produced by the filmmaker of Gasland. We talk to Josh Fox about his film, How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change, and what it is deep within us that climate change can’t destroy. The film will be screened at The Little Theatre on Saturday as part of the One Take Documentary series. Our guests:
- Josh Fox, director of How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change
- Rachel Larson, community solar catalyst at Sustainable Energy Developments, and member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Brady Fergusson, member of Rochester's chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby