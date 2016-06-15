© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What Climate Can't Change

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 15, 2016 at 6:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What is it that climate can't change? That’s the subject of a new documentary produced by the filmmaker of Gasland. We talk to Josh Fox about his film, How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change, and what it is deep within us that climate change can’t destroy. The film will be screened at The Little Theatre on Saturday as part of the One Take Documentary series. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More