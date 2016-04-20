Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Keegan Kuhn of "Cowspiracy"
Are environmental groups denying the real leading cause of the destruction of the planet? The makers of the film Cowspiracy say yes.
The local chapter of the Sierra Club is bringing in filmmaker Keegan Kuhn of Cowspiracy to talk about the role of animal agriculture in climate change. We talk to Kuhn, and we hear from others who are participating in a local event to focus on food, access, cost, and more. Our guests:
- Keegan Kuhn, filmmaker
- Peter Debes, chair of the Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club
- Carly Fox, worker rights advocate