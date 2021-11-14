-
ConnectionsOne of the highest rated restaurants in the world, Eleven Madison Park in New York City, is removing all animal products from its menu. Eleven Madison's…
ConnectionsWe talk with registered dietitian Brenda Davis. Davis will be giving a presentation entitled “Debunking Keto, Paleo, and other Low-Carb Diets” at…
ConnectionsWe talk with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, and candidate for New York City Mayor. Adams was a captain in the NYPD who has been an outspoken…
This week, New York became the first state in the nation to ban the declawing of cats. Animal rights activists are celebrating the bill, which prohibits…
ConnectionsIn the past week, it appears that national Democrats might make a plan to curb meat consumption part of their platform. It started with a leaked FAQ page…
ConnectionsWhat does it take to go vegan? A common misconception is that switching to a whole-food, plant-based diet could break the bank. Local healthcare workers…
ConnectionsRochester is a budding hotbed for lifestyle medicine. The founder of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine says the concentration of lifestyle medicine…
When you think about the effects of climate change, perhaps your mind goes to drastic weather events, air pollution, or rising sea levels, but what about…
ConnectionsWhat is all this buzz about "clean meat?" The idea is to eat meat that is grown in a lab, from stem cells -- no animal slaughter; no animal confinement;…
ConnectionsOur Summer of Food series continues with Sarah Goodenough, owner of Kitchen Verde.As a college student in Boston, Goodenough fell into a pattern that’s…