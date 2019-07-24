Connections: Discussing an "animal bill of rights"

This week, New York became the first state in the nation to ban the declawing of cats. Animal rights activists are celebrating the bill, which prohibits the amputation procedure unless the process will help treat a medical condition. It’s a win for groups that have fought the issue for years, and who are also calling for the end of horse racing. Thousands of horses in the U.S. have died from racing or training since 2014, and over a six-day span this month, four horses died at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.

This hour, we sit down with activists to understand the current state of animal rights in New York and the U.S., and what they would like to see in terms of a so-called "animal bill of rights." In studio: