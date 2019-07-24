© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing an "animal bill of rights"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 24, 2019 at 2:15 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

This week, New York became the first state in the nation to ban the declawing of cats. Animal rights activists are celebrating the bill, which prohibits the amputation procedure unless the process will help treat a medical condition. It’s a win for groups that have fought the issue for years, and who are also calling for the end of horse racing. Thousands of horses in the U.S. have died from racing or training since 2014, and over a six-day span this month, four horses died at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.

This hour, we sit down with activists to understand the current state of animal rights in New York and the U.S., and what they would like to see in terms of a so-called "animal bill of rights." In studio:

  • Joel Helfrich, animal rights activist
  • Andrew Dunning, animal rights activist

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack
