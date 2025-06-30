12:00: An Iranian-American perspective

1:00: How can patients and doctors work together to improve health care?

A growing number of Iranian students studying in the United States are afraid to voice their opinions publicly. Some want regime change; others are concerned about the possible escalation of war. We discuss the future of Iranian society, and the complex dynamics driving public opinion. Our guest:



Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American

Then in our second hour, how can patients and providers work together to improve the health care system? It's a question the Patient Clinician Alliance has been exploring for about five years. Most recently, the coalition of patients, physicians, and other health care professionals has created a survey designed to better understand the challenges patients face. This hour, we sit down with members of the Alliance to discuss their work, what they've learned so far, and what the future of the health care system could look like. Our guests:



Mary L. Coan, Ph.D., M.D., lead of the patient survey project; steering committee member for the Patient Clinician Alliance; and physician in private practice, practicing integrative medicine

Michael R. Privitera, M.D., founding member and steering committee member of the Patient Clinician Alliance

Joel Elliot, steering committee member for the Patient Clinician Alliance

