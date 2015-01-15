Connections: Raising Animals For Food Humanely

You might have heard that Chipotle is not offering pork products at roughly a third of its locations across the country. The reason? They found out that a supplier is using gestation crates, which goes against Chipotle's standards of animal care. Gestation crates have been in the news lately, with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoing a bill in his state to ban them (and earning applause from Iowa farmers).The New York State Assembly has such a bill, but it has never really gone anywhere. So who is raising pigs in humane ways around our area? Find out as we talk with our guests:

Chris Arnold, Chipotle national communications director

Brad Marshal, co-owner of The Piggery in Ithaca