Connections: Raising Animals For Food Humanely

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 15, 2015 at 2:52 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

You might have heard that Chipotle is not offering pork products at roughly a third of its locations across the country. The reason? They found out that a supplier is using gestation crates, which goes against Chipotle's standards of animal care. Gestation crates have been in the news lately, with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoing a bill in his state to ban them (and earning applause from Iowa farmers).The New York State Assembly has such a bill, but it has never really gone anywhere. So who is raising pigs in humane ways around our area? Find out as we talk with our guests:

  • Chris Arnold, Chipotle national communications director
  • Brad Marshal, co-owner of The Piggery in Ithaca

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
