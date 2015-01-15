Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Raising Animals For Food Humanely
You might have heard that Chipotle is not offering pork products at roughly a third of its locations across the country. The reason? They found out that a supplier is using gestation crates, which goes against Chipotle's standards of animal care. Gestation crates have been in the news lately, with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoing a bill in his state to ban them (and earning applause from Iowa farmers).The New York State Assembly has such a bill, but it has never really gone anywhere. So who is raising pigs in humane ways around our area? Find out as we talk with our guests:
- Chris Arnold, Chipotle national communications director
- Brad Marshal, co-owner of The Piggery in Ithaca