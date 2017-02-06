Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The end of the circus and the future of animals in captivity
The circus is shutting down for good in May. Ticket sales have been declining, especially since the circus buckled to public pressure to remove elephants from the show.
We have a conversation about what the future holds for animals in the spotlight -- from the circus, to zoos, to marine parks. And what do we know about how the animals respond to their work in captivity? Our guests:
- Dr. Lawrence Torcello, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy at RIT
- Dr. Dawn Rager, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at St. John Fisher College