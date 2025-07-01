Frederick Douglass airport now has an exhibit honoring the abolitionist it's named after

The Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport has a new exhibit that honors Douglass and his family.

The Frederick Douglass Airfield Observatory has a circular design, with panels and graphics about the life and work of the abolitionist, as well as audio elements. At the heart of it stands a statue of the influential abolitionist made by artist Olivia Kim, who has sculpted other Douglass statues that stand around Rochester.

Kenneth Morris, the great-great-great-grandson of Douglass, was on hand for Tuesday's unveiling of the exhibit. He said the event was about honoring Anna Murray Douglass as well. Without her influence and assistance, Frederick Douglass might not have made his successful escape from enslavement, Morris added.

"She was a radical freedom fighter in her own right," Morris said. "In fact, the Douglass family, all of the children, were a radical freedom fighting collective, and the abolition of slavery, fighting for human rights was the family business."

Jeremy Moule / WXXI News Guests at the unveiling of the Frederick Douglass Airfield Observatory check out the new exhibit that is in the space.

The Douglass display was part of a $32 million project to renovate the airport terminal, with the money coming from the state and federal governments.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello characterized the exhibit as "a powerful tribute to one of our county's most influential figures and one of Rochester most enduring legacies."

Douglass, he said, was a freedom seeker, a gifted orator, a newspaper publisher, and a leader for justice and equality how helped others gain their freedom through the Underground Railroad.

"Over two and a half million people travel through this airport every year, and each traveler who passes through this terminal will be invited to pause and reflect on the strength, the courage and clarity of purpose that define Douglass' life and work," Bello said.

"The observatory serves as a beacon, reminding us of his enduring fight for justice and equality, and it's truly an inspiring way to welcome people to Rochester and to share a vital part of our shared history," Bello added.

The space remains open as an observatory where people can watch planes on the tarmac through a large, banked window.