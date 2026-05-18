AI in the arts: Does technology strengthen or silence the creative process?
Technology enhances many aspects of our lives, but when it comes to the arts, some artists say it can be a threat.
Artificial intelligence, in particular, is changing how works are created and how certain disciplines are taught.
We discuss it all with local experts in literature, publishing, music, and more.
- Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books
- Peter Conners, publisher and executive director of Boa Editions
- Zahyia Rolle, singer, songwriter, and musician