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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

AI in the arts: Does technology strengthen or silence the creative process?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:35 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man in front has short grey hair, a grey goatee and is wearing a blue polo shirt, grey pants and sneakers; a woman back left has dark hair and is wearing glasses and a blue t-shirt; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a green polo shirt.
Mari Tuschiya
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WXXI News
(foreground) Peter Conners, (background) Zahyia Rolle and Michael Solis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 18, 2026
WXXI News

Technology enhances many aspects of our lives, but when it comes to the arts, some artists say it can be a threat.

Artificial intelligence, in particular, is changing how works are created and how certain disciplines are taught.

We discuss it all with local experts in literature, publishing, music, and more.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams