Rochester man says immigration agents left him 'like a dog,' incapacitated on the street

A 57-year-old Rochester man says he was pepper-sprayed, shocked with a stun gun and left on the side of the road after federal agents tried to detain members of his lawn care crew.

“I fell and I fractured my wrist, and they just left me there like I'm an animal. They just left me there,” said Hipolito Mateo, speaking on his front lawn after returning home from urgent care.

“I can't move,” he continued, “and luckily that I was able to roll myself to the curb, because I know I heard a vehicle coming.”

He spoke to the media on his front lawn in northeast Rochester as a small group of supporters gathered on the sidewalk. Local immigrant advocates say they have seen an uptick in enforcement activities of late. The workers are from Venezuela and elsewhere but have all required paperwork, he said.

His account, backed up by a witness, is that agents in multiple trucks swarmed his and two other vehicles around 8:30 a.m. Monday as they made their way down Northland Avenue. They were headed to a job site.

“Everything went crazy,” Mateo said, describing the events, “because a whole bunch of them came out, I came out, my workers came out, and like I said, I just ran over there to see what's going on.”

By his and the witness' account, he was not aggressive, but there seemed to be some confusion and agents started pushing him out of the way. Mateo is hard of hearing. The agents did not identify what agency they were with but some had ICE on their vests, he said, others read “police.” Rochester police confirmed it was a federal law enforcement operation.

Mateo said he was sprayed in the face and back of the head, shocked at least once as he turned away, and fell on the street.

"They ain't called no medic, no ambulance or nothing for me," he said. "They just left me there like I'm a dog. I'm a civilian. I'm a United States citizen. ... I was born here, Rochester, New York, at Highland Hospital in 1969."

The workers fled, and the agents pursued them. A neighbor came to Mateo's aid, offering water to flush his eyes. The prongs from the stun gun were still in his back.

Hours after the encounter, at least four unmarked vehicles, some with agents inside, were parked on his street and an adjoining one.

“I'm not here trying to break no law,” Mateo said. “I’m just looking for explanation, you know? You come and talk to me and ask questions, I'm willing to answer questions, but the way they did me is not, is not acceptable.”

At least one agent appeared to be recording the activities at Mateo’s house. They waved a reporter on when approached. An ICE spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Border Patrol confirmed their agents were not involved.

"They've been sitting out here for almost three and a half hours like they have nothing else to do, and it's alarming,” said Maria Garcia with immigrant advocacy group Enlace, referring to the agents.

“You know, I have families that are talking about their kids right now, like, do their kids get off the bus? What are they gonna do?” she continued. “And this is real conversations that I think needs to start happening at a community level about, you know, having more family preparedness clinics and handling these situations as, we know, this is about to get worse.”

