Memorial Day block party set for International Plaza

A Memorial Day celebration is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at The International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave.

The Memorial Day Block Party will be free, and it will feature live music and entertainment from DJ BigReg & Friends. It is presented in partnership with the city of Rochester and the Ibero-American Development Corp.

There will be several vendors serving food such as Mexican and Colombian tamales, empanadas, fried plates and "comfort food with a Puerto Rican twist," according to a news release.

More information is available on the city of Rochester's website.