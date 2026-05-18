© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

What is a 'K-shaped economy' and how does it affect you?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a customer using a credit card to pay for items at a store.
fizkes
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: What is a "K-shaped economy" and how does it affect you?

1:00: AI in the arts: Does technology strengthen or silence the creative process?

Economist Eric Morris is our guest, talking about the "K-shaped economy." He explains how and why recent economic challenges in this country are not affecting people equally. In studio:

  • Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, an ESL company

Then in our second hour, technology enhances many aspects of our lives, but when it comes to the arts, some artists say it can be a threat. Artificial intelligence, in particular, is changing how works are created and how certain disciplines are taught. We discuss it all with local experts in literature, publishing, music, and more.

  • Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books
  • Peter Conners, publisher and executive director of Boa Editions
  • Zahyia Rolle, singer, songwriter, and musician

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.