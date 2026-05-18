12:00: What is a "K-shaped economy" and how does it affect you?

1:00: AI in the arts: Does technology strengthen or silence the creative process?

Economist Eric Morris is our guest, talking about the "K-shaped economy." He explains how and why recent economic challenges in this country are not affecting people equally. In studio:

Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, an ESL company

Then in our second hour, technology enhances many aspects of our lives, but when it comes to the arts, some artists say it can be a threat. Artificial intelligence, in particular, is changing how works are created and how certain disciplines are taught. We discuss it all with local experts in literature, publishing, music, and more.



Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books

Peter Conners, publisher and executive director of Boa Editions

Zahyia Rolle, singer, songwriter, and musician

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.