Fight over Irondequoit Mall space; school budget votes; celebrating the Rochester Subway

WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

The future of the former Irondequoit Mall is up for debate. WXXI's Brian Sharp has the latest with the court fight over development of the space.

Then, school districts across the Rochester area are putting their annual budgets up to vote on May 19, but they're doing so against a background of uncertainty. That's according to reporting from WXXI's Noelle Evans. She brings us the latest from local districts.

We end the week with a conversation about the Rochester Subway. Yes....you read that correctly. If you're under the age of 70, you didn't have an opportunity to ride the subway, which shut down in 1956. But you can still see one of the cars as it undergoes restoration at the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum.

We discuss how the subway shaped Rochester's history and what we can learn from it, and we talk about how you can get involved with upcoming events celebrating the subway system.

Our guests:

