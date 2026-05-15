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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Fight over Irondequoit Mall space; school budget votes; celebrating the Rochester Subway

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
Three people are by a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white letters; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a green shirt and green patterned scarf; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a puffy navy vest over a white hooded sweater.
1 of 7  — Brian Sharp and Noelle E.C. Evans with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Sharp and Noelle E.C. Evans with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 15, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two men wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is wearing a baseball cap, button-down shirt and grey sweater; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest over a white hooded sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.
2 of 7  — Otto M. Vondrak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Otto M. Vondrak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 15, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Three men work on restoring a railroad car.
3 of 7  — RGV Volunteers Restoring Car 60-5.jpg
Volunteers restore a car at Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum
Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum
A black and white photo shows a subway car on the tracks.
4 of 7  — Subway-WintonRoad-1955.jpg
The Rochester Subway at Winton Road
Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum
A red subway car is on an outdoor track.
5 of 7  — Rochester Subway Car 60.jpg
A Rochester Subway car
Picasa / Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum
Several men are working on a subway car in a large room.
6 of 7  — RGV Volunteers Restoring Car 60-1.jpg
Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum volunteers work on restoring a car
Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum
A person wearing a face shield and safety gloves solders a piece of metal in front of a railroad car.
7 of 7  — RGV Volunteers Restoring Car 60-3.jpg
A Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum volunteer works on restoration
Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum
WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

The future of the former Irondequoit Mall is up for debate. WXXI's Brian Sharp has the latest with the court fight over development of the space.

Then, school districts across the Rochester area are putting their annual budgets up to vote on May 19, but they're doing so against a background of uncertainty. That's according to reporting from WXXI's Noelle Evans. She brings us the latest from local districts.

We end the week with a conversation about the Rochester Subway. Yes....you read that correctly. If you're under the age of 70, you didn't have an opportunity to ride the subway, which shut down in 1956. But you can still see one of the cars as it undergoes restoration at the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum.

We discuss how the subway shaped Rochester's history and what we can learn from it, and we talk about how you can get involved with upcoming events celebrating the subway system.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams