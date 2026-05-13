Your 2026 Voter Guide to Monroe County school board elections and budgets

School districts across the Rochester area are putting their annual budgets up to vote on May 19, but they're doing so against a background of uncertainty.

The state budget is more than a month late and it's not clear whether lawmakers will pass a plan soon. That means districts have been preparing their budgets without knowing exactly how much state aid they'll receive, which in some cases has meant building in contingencies.

“There's only three sources of revenue for schools: state aid, local taxes and federal aid. And the federal aid is just 7% so it's really state and local sources,” said David Albert, chief communications and marketing officer at the New York State School Boards Association. “So, when one of those components is unknown, it makes it challenging.”

Albert said it's important for voters to be aware of what districts are proposing in their education programming, how programs may be changing in response to the evolving educational and workforce landscape, and the tax impact.

"This is really a rapidly evolving education landscape," “We have the State Education Department looking at new graduation requirements. We have AI and technology. There's so much going on right now, and we need to make sure that our students are ready and prepared for the world that's going to meet them when they graduate high school.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget proposal included a 4.3% increase in school aid. But what the numbers will look like in the final budget has not been settled.

Local school districts have been wrestling with other challenges as they prepared their budget proposals.

Many are navigating enrollment declines consistent with national trends. Yet they've had to figure out how to account for a general increase in special education students, meet growing student mental health needs, and navigate an increasingly controversial electric bus mandate — districts, however, can now seek a two-year waiver from the requirement to buy the vehicles.

There are some exceptions to the declining enrollment trend in public education. Rush-Henrietta Central School District is seeing the opposite — which poses its own challenges and opportunities.

Superintendent Barbara Mullen said the district is seeing an average growth of about 150 new students each year, including a growing population of English language learners. Meeting student needs — especially around mental health — is a priority, she said.

“About half of (our students) have socio-economic instability in one capacity or another,” she said. “And so we really believe that it does take a village. And we're excited and proud, and it's a privilege to be the village that supports our kids, no matter how they come to us with whatever needs they come to us.”

There is also an influx of interest and demand for universal pre-kindergarten. The district is adding two new pre-k sections to account for that, Mullen said.

When voters across the area head to polls, they will be asked to approve their districts' budgets and to elect school board members.

“The superintendent's a day-to-day operational person, but the board is setting the tone, setting the priorities,” Albert said. “So it's important for members of the public to go out and vote on their school board members as well.”

Below is the WXXI News voters' guide with a breakdown of what’s on the ballot for local suburban school board races and school budget votes. You'll find polling site information, too.

Jacob Walsh / WXXI News A collage featuring voting booths to the left and a group of students to the right.

BRIGHTON

In the Brighton Central School District, six candidates are running for three open seats. They are Susan Gasparino (incumbent), Sarah Schlagman, Robert Cole, Carrielyn Bertino (incumbent), Richard Kraude, and Jeffrey Sachs. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Brighton's proposed budget total: $114.7 million

Proposed budget increase: 3.72%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $29.84 for Brighton properties, $30.89 for Pittsford properties

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.98%.

Is the levy within the tax cap: No

Propositions: There is one. The district is seeking voter approval to spend $13.6 million on a capital project for improvements at Twelve Corners Middle School, French Road Elementary School, and Brighton High School. That would include $3.5 million from a reserve fund. Additional information is available here.

When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Central Administration Building, 2035 Monroe Ave.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Brighton school district's website.

BROCKPORT

In the Brockport Central School District, there are three candidates running for one school board seat, which carries a five-year term. They are Matt Hennard, Joann Lentz, and Terry Ann Carbone (incumbent).

Brockport's proposed budget total: $108.5 million

Proposed budget increase: 5.85%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $16.33

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.4%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are none.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Technology and Training Center, 40 Allen St., Building 800

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Brockport school district’s website.

CHURCHVILLE-CHILI

In the Churchville-Chili Central School District there are three candidates for three school board seats. They are Amy Wilson (incumbent), Kevin Johnson (incumbent), and Michelle Aloi (incumbent). Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Churchville-Chili's proposed budget total: $113.4 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.12%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $15.35 for Chili properties, $15.35 for Ogden properties, $13.97 for Riga properties, $14.26 for Sweden properties

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.29%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

One would authorize the district to buy eight 66-passenger diesel buses at a cost of approximately $1.7 million.

The other would authorize the district to establish a $20 million capital reserve fund to finance future site work, construction or reconstruction and equipping of school buildings and facilities, and the acquisition of land.

When and where to vote: noon to 9 p.m. at the Middle School North Cafeteria,139 Fairbanks Road

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Churchville-Chili school district's website.

EAST IRONDEQUOIT

In the East Irondequoit Central School District there are five candidates for four school board seats. They are Carol Watt (incumbent), Jill Ricci (incumbent), Elena Matthews, Dan McInerney (incumbent), and Katrina Davenport (incumbent). Three of those elected will serve three-year terms, while the fourth will serve a one-year term to fill a vacancy.

East Irondequoit's proposed budget total: $101.2 million

Proposed budget decrease: 1%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The district does not project the tax rate.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.04%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

The first would establish an equipment reserve fund to begin saving for future equipment replacement purchases.

The second would reduce the school board from nine to seven members, effective 2027.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastridge High School, 2350 E. Ridge Road

Early and absentee voting information is available on the East Irondequoit school district's website.

EAST ROCHESTER

In the East Rochester Union Free School District, three candidates are running for two school board seats. They are Brian Gravelle, Kristina Lantzky-Eaton, and Michael Sisson. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

East Rochester's proposed budget total: $33.9 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.23%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $29.54 for East Rochester properties, $29.54 for Pittsford properties, and $15.06 for properties in Perinton, which is going through a reassessment.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.11%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There is one. The district is seeking approval to transfer $70,000 from its Liability Reserve to bring its balance in line with current guidelines.

When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the district's Multipurpose Room, 222 Woodbine Ave.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the East Rochester school district's website.

FAIRPORT

In the Fairport Central School District, there are three candidates running for three school board seats. They are Lisa Christensen (incumbent), Erica Belois-Pacer (incumbent), and Peter Forsgren. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Fairport's proposed budget total: $172.3 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.18%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $13.76

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.30%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are four other items on the ballot:

The first is the election of one Fairport Public Library trustee to a five-year term. Elizabeth King, the incumbent, is running unopposed.

The second pertains to the approval of the Fairport Public Library’s $3.5 million budget. The projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation for the library budget is 84 cents.

The third would authorize the district to use $185,000 from two of its capital reserve funds to help purchase nine school buses.

The fourth would authorize the district to create a capital reserve fund.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Johanna Perrin Middle School, 85 Potter Place.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Fairport school district's website.

GATES CHILI

In the Gates Chili Central School District, there are five candidates for four school board seats. They are Christina (Tina) Carney (incumbent), Kathryn Davis (incumbent), Michelle Jennings, Adam Reinhardt (incumbent), and Angela Stout. Three of those elected will serve three-year terms and one will serve a one-year term.

Gates Chili’s proposed budget total: $146.5 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.8%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $16.97

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.37%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There is one to authorize the purchase of school buses at a total cost of no more than roughly $2.4 million using capital reserve funds. The district said the proposition does not impact the tax levy. New York state is expected to reimburse the district for 75% of the cost if passed.

When and where to vote: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Spartan Field House at Gates Chili High School, 1 Spartan Way, Gates

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Gates Chili Central School District’s website.

GREECE

In the Greece Central School District there are four candidates for three school board seats. They are Todd Butler (incumbent), Jenne LaPlaca, William Maloney (incumbent), and Nichole Siwicki. Those elected will serve a three-year term.

Greece's proposed budget total: $335.4 million

Proposed budget increase: 5.31%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The district no longer projects the tax rate, citing fluctuations in the housing market.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.27%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There is one. It would authorize the purchase of 35 replacement gas and diesel buses. The cost would total $5.9 million or less with $2.7 million of that coming from the district's Bus Purchase Reserve Fund. The purchase would be financed over five years starting the academic year of 2026-2027.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Greece Central’s Transportation and Support Services Facility, 1790 Latta Road.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Greece school district’s website.

HILTON

In the Hilton Central School District, there are three candidates running for two school board seats. They are Lynda Donovan, Samantha Fowler, and Kristine Price. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Hilton's proposed budget total: $109 million

Proposed budget increase: 3.58%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $12.74 for Clarkson properties, $22.36 for Greece properties, $13.70 for Hamlin properties, and $14.16 for Parma properties.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.65%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

One would authorize the district to buy 14 gas and diesel school buses for a total of $2.6 million.

The other would approve the purchase of an electric bus for a total of $475,000. The district stated that the purchase would be facilitated by a state grant of $220,500 and state transportation aid of $254,500 and would come at no cost to taxpayers.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Parma Town Hall, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Road

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Hilton school district’s website.

HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA

In the Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District, there are five candidates running for three school board seats. They are Thomas Gaborski, Lynley Guckian (incumbent), Julie Masterson, Rachel Rivera, and Caralyn Ross (incumbent). The candidates with the highest number of votes will serve three year terms.

Honeoye Falls-Lima's proposed budget total: $67.7 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.65%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $16.91

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.22%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there is one to authorize the use of up to $1.2 million for the purchase of student transportation vehicles “including necessary furnishings, fixtures, equipment and all other necessary costs."

When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Honeoye Falls-Lima High School Lobby, 83 East Street, Honeoye Falls

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Honeyoye Falls-Lima school district's website.

PENFIELD

In the Penfield Central School District, there are four candidates running for two school board seats. They are Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner, Krista Kahn (incumbent), Susan Kavanagh, and Stacy Lonardo. The candidates with the highest number of votes will serve three-year terms.

Penfield's proposed budget total: $136 million

Proposed budget increase: 5.74%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $15.06

Proposed tax levy increase: 4.3%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There is one. It would authorize the purchase of 14 replacement school buses, funded through the 2024 Bus Purchase Reserve.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Penfield High School Gym, 25 High School Drive

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Penfield school district’s website.

PITTSFORD

In the Pittsford Central School District, three candidates are running for two school board seats. They are John Pizzutelli, Robin Scott (incumbent), and Anwar Upal. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Pittsford's proposed budget total: $176.5 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.94%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The district did not provide a projected tax rate.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.69%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are four other measures on the ballot.

The first would authorize the district to purchase nine diesel school buses using up to $1.6 million from its capital reserve fund for purchasing buses and/or any available state aid.

The second would allow the district to purchase up to two electric school buses using up to $941,222 from a capital reserve fund and any available state aid.

The third proposition would authorize the district to spend up to $850,000 from its Capital Instructional Technology Reserve on laptops and other technology to support the 1:1 device program.

The fourth would widen the scope of a previously approved capital improvement project to include the improvement and addition of outdoor signage.

When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Calkins Road Middle School, 1899 Calkins Road.

Information on early and absentee voting is available on the Pittsford school district's website.

RUSH-HENRIETTA

In the Rush-Henrietta Central School District there are three candidates vying for two school board seats, each with three-year terms. They are Dre Collins, Shiloh Arthmann (incumbent), and Laura Borate (incumbent). The district hosted a “Meet the Candidates” night on April 23.

Rush-Henrietta's proposed budget total: $187 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.39%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $12.80

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.17%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There is one proposition on the ballot. It asks voters to authorize the district to spend $2.7 million on school buses.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rush-Henrietta Transportation Center, 1133 Lehigh Station Road, Henrietta

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Rush-Henrietta school district's website.

SPENCERPORT

In the Spencerport Central School District there are three candidates running uncontested for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Sean McCabe, Mark McLean and David Gibbardo (incumbent).

Spencerport's proposed budget total: $107,095,296

Proposed budget increase: 4.47%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $16.36 in Ogden, $15.19 in Gates, $26.12 in Greece, and $16.54 in Parma

Proposed tax levy increase: 4.7%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: In addition to the budget, there is one other proposition on the ballot. It would authorize the district to purchase student laptops using $536,620 from the district’s 2013 Technology and Classroom Equipment Reserve.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the District Office Building, 71 Lyell Ave.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Spencerport school district’s website.

VICTOR

In the Victor Central School District, there are three candidates for two school board seats with three-year terms. The candidates are Bryan Adams (incumbent), Christopher Parks (incumbent) and James Sawers. The district hosted a “Meet the Candidates” night on May 5 that can be viewed here.

Victor's proposed budget total: $116.3 million

Proposed budget increase: 5.96%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $12.93

Proposed tax levy increase: 4.29%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

One would authorize the district to levy taxes up to $1,566,837 to purchase eight diesel school buses.

The other would allow the district to levy $993,000 in taxes to support the Victor Farmington Library.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Victor Early Childhood School, 953 High St.

More early and absentee voting information is available on the Victor school district's website.

WEBSTER

In the Webster Central School District there are two candidates running for two school board seats, each of which has a three-year term. The candidates are Janice Richardson (incumbent) and John Barker.

Webster's proposed budget total: $227.1 million

Proposed budget increase: 3.1%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $18.57 in Penfield, $29.36 in Webster, $17.66 in Ontario, and $18.16 in Walworth

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.39%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

One would authorize the district to spend up to $1.8 million to purchase 10 diesel school buses.

The other would authorize the creation of a $45 million capital reserve fund with a 10-year term to replace the current reserve, which reached its funding and time limits.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Webster Schroeder High School, 875 Ridge Road.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Webster school district's website.

WEST IRONDEQUOIT

In the West Irondequoit Central School District there are two candidates running unopposed for two school board seats. They are Gary Adams and John T. Vay (incumbent). Those elected will serve three-year terms.

West Irondequoit's proposed budget total: $105.6 million

Proposed budget increase: 4.93%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $22.21

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.04%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

One would authorize the district to spend just over $1.8 million on three building maintenance projects: $573,890 on roof replacement at Dake Jr. High School, $1 million on roof replacement at Irondequoit High School, and $177,111 on ceiling replacement and asbestos abatement at Seneca School.

The other would allow the district to access an additional 10% in state aid to implement its energy efficiency plan. The district said the plan will lead to long-term savings on energy costs.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department, 433 Cooper Road.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the West Irondequoit school district’s website.

WHEATLAND-CHILI

In the Wheatland-Chili Central School District there are three candidates running for three open seats, each of which has a three-year term. They are Shanna Fraser, Courtney Panek, and James Musshafen. All three are incumbents.

Wheatland-Chili's proposed budget total: $25.6 million

Proposed budget increase: 8.55%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $25.50 for Brighton properties, $15.35 for Chili properties, $22.13 for Wheatland properties, $18.08 for Caledonia properties

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.5%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: There are two.

One would authorize the district to use up to $215,000 from its transportation and grounds fund to purchase a replacement 42-passenger gasoline school bus.

The other would allow the district to spend up to $150,000 from its “Capital Reserve Fund 2021 (School Equipment)” for updates to the middle/high school.

When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wheatland-Chili Middle/High School gym, 940 North Road.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in this year’s district election has already passed. More information about voting is available on the Wheatland-Chili school district’s website.