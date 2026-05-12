DEC offering free sustainability consults to New York small businesses

New York’s Department of Conservation wants to help small businesses reduce their environmental footprint.

That’s through a new program, called Sustainable Business Navigator. Businesses with less than 100 employees are eligible for free, one-hour consultations with DEC sustainability experts.

Those experts will help businesses identify low-cost ways to reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, and lower their overall operating expenses. DEC staff will also help connect small businesses with potential funding sources and technical assistance.

Consultations can be done virtually, or in person. Interested business owners can learn more on the DEC’s website.