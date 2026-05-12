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Connections

The risks of overstretching the American military

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 12, 2026 at 9:07 AM EDT
An American flag.
Przemyslaw Koch/rangizzz
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12:00: The risks of overstretching the American military

1:00: New program encourages forgoing phones to help forge friendships

With the U.S. military stretched thin around the world, some international observers are concerned that American adversaries will try to take advantage. That could mean Russia targeting NATO or China targeting Taiwan. We discuss the current situation and the risks that could be ahead. In studio:

  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, "Scroll less, connect more." That's advice from Compeer Rochester. The nonprofit launched a new program to help volunteers and community members spend less time on screens, build real-life friendships, and reduce social isolation. We talk with the organizers of the program and people who have benefited from it. In studio:

  • Sara Passamonte, CEO of Compeer Rochester
  • Jerry Grimshaw, youth engagement specialist at Compeer Rochester
  • Stefan Hurd, staff member at Compeer Rochester
  • Adam Bellave, volunteer with the "Scroll Less, Connect More" program at Compeer Rochester
  • Dan Ofsowitz, participant in the "Scroll Less, Connect More" program at Compeer Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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