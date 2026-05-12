12:00: The risks of overstretching the American military

1:00: New program encourages forgoing phones to help forge friendships

With the U.S. military stretched thin around the world, some international observers are concerned that American adversaries will try to take advantage. That could mean Russia targeting NATO or China targeting Taiwan. We discuss the current situation and the risks that could be ahead. In studio:



Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, "Scroll less, connect more." That's advice from Compeer Rochester. The nonprofit launched a new program to help volunteers and community members spend less time on screens, build real-life friendships, and reduce social isolation. We talk with the organizers of the program and people who have benefited from it. In studio:



Sara Passamonte, CEO of Compeer Rochester

Jerry Grimshaw, youth engagement specialist at Compeer Rochester

Stefan Hurd, staff member at Compeer Rochester

Adam Bellave, volunteer with the "Scroll Less, Connect More" program at Compeer Rochester

Dan Ofsowitz, participant in the "Scroll Less, Connect More" program at Compeer Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.