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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The risks of overstretching the American military

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a grey cardigan sweater over a lavender button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a blue sweater with a zip-up neck and wide grey stripe across the torso and sleeves.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Randy Stone with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 12, 2026
WXXI News

With the U.S. military stretched thin around the world, some international observers are concerned that American adversaries will try to take advantage. That could mean Russia targeting NATO or China targeting Taiwan.

We discuss the current situation and the risks that could be ahead.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams