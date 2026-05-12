The risks of overstretching the American military
With the U.S. military stretched thin around the world, some international observers are concerned that American adversaries will try to take advantage. That could mean Russia targeting NATO or China targeting Taiwan.
We discuss the current situation and the risks that could be ahead.
In studio:
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester