Douglass library branch now offers 'birding backpacks'

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has launched a program to provide libraries with birding kits their patrons can check out. And a Rochester library is the first to get them.

The Frederick Douglass Community Library on South Avenue received two birding backpacks to loan out. Each pack is stocked with the things a beginning bird-watcher would need: binoculars and instructions for using them, a beginner's guide to birding, a pocket guide to New York state birds, and more.

"Between all of our innovative staff and our community partnerships, there's always something to discover in your libraries that you didn't know was there," said Emily Clasper, director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System. "So we are very thrilled to add to our collection these backpacks that will aid our patrons as they learn to enjoy birding."

Monroe County library card holders will be able to check out the backpacks for a three–week period. The packs also will be available via the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County.

The birding kits are being provided to libraries by the state Department of Environmental Conservation through its newly launched I Bird NY Library Lending Program. The agency is also providing libraries with digital versions of printed materials, including translations in several languages.

Birding is increasingly popular, according to the DEC officials, and can be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities, and experience levels. The new program, they added, is meant to help more people enjoy the outdoors by making birdwatching more affordable and accessible.

"Libraries are increasingly recognized as key players in environmental conservation, combining their role as community hubs with active sustainability and education initiatives," said Laura DiBetta, director of the DEC's Office of Outdoor recreation.

The DEC has a similar program where it provides libraries with fishing rods and tackle that their patrons can borrow.

And Clasper noted that libraries across Monroe County offer many other resources patrons can use to get outdoors or learn about nature. That includes other nature backpacks and passes to get into state parks for free — perhaps to do some birding.

"We have something else that maybe you already know about, and that is books," Clasper said. "We have tons of information in our walls about birding, nature, maps of parks, all sorts of things about exploring the great outdoors. So if you want to plan your next outside adventure, I suggest that you start inside at your local public library."