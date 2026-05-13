Rochester man gets 21-month prison sentence for threatening police officer

A Rochester man is headed to prison for repeatedly threatening a city police officer by phone, text and FaceTime.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

Orlando Justice, 38, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2024, and given an appearance ticket for trespassing and resisting arrest.

He was intoxicated at the time and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. While there, he threatened the officer that he would come to the officer’s house and injure him.

The next day, he called the officer several times via cellphone and FaceTime, telling him in one call that he would find the officer, that he knew the officer’s personal information and where he lived, and that the officer had “messed with the wrong man.” Justice claimed to be “a different breed of human."

The officer told Justice not to call him. The next day, Justice sent a series of text messages, including one that told the officer, “Don’t get scared now,” according to the release.

Justice was convicted of transmission of threatening communications in interstate commerce, and sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison.

The case was investigated by the Rochester and Greece police departments, New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.