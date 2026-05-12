Bills announce date and opponent for first game in new Highmark Stadium

The new Highmark Stadium will make its regular season debut in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, when the Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, the team announced Monday evening.

"Opening up our new home under the lights," the Bills posted on Facebook in making the announcement.

The game will take place Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bills' season-opening opponent still remains unknown, as the rest of the NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 14. However, the league has begun announcing some of the marquee matchups, with this Week 2 tilt being one of them.

While the Bills and Lions don't play each other often, they are two of the top contending teams over the past few seasons and played a thrilling game two years ago, with the Bills winning 48-42.

There's also a lot of history between the two teams, as former Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr. grew up in the Motor City, which was the why Buffalo typically played Detroit every preseason during Wilson's tenure.

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