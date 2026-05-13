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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What could a possible American invasion mean for Cuba?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 13, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing glasses and a grey hooded sweatshirt; a bald man at center is wearing a blue blazer and a red button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and blue jeans.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
Jason Barber and Luis Martínez with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
WXXI News

A recent U.S. congressional delegation returned from a trip to Cuba, offering a warning.

The Democrats on the delegation said that U.S. sanctions are crippling Cuban energy and the economy. They warned that an American invasion could cause more suffering.

But some Cuban Americans are rooting for regime change. We discuss how the Cuban diaspora views the possible conflict to come.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams