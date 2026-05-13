What could a possible American invasion mean for Cuba?
A recent U.S. congressional delegation returned from a trip to Cuba, offering a warning.
The Democrats on the delegation said that U.S. sanctions are crippling Cuban energy and the economy. They warned that an American invasion could cause more suffering.
But some Cuban Americans are rooting for regime change. We discuss how the Cuban diaspora views the possible conflict to come.
In studio:
- Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, Ibero-American Development Corporation
- Luis Martínez, management consultant and former candidate for NYS Senate