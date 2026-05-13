Newark-Wayne Community Hospital labor and delivery services set to end

Pregnant people in the Newark, Wayne County, area will soon have to travel to Rochester to give birth.

Rochester Regional Health said Wednesday that it is is seeking to close the inpatient labor and delivery unit at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. This includes the newborn nursery and post-partum services.

Officials said the community has experienced a decline in deliveries each year, combined with staffing challenges.

Michael Rulffes, president and chief operating officer of the hospital, said it's been difficult for the hospital “to sustain the highest level of care” because of these workforce shortages.

Inpatient deliveries would transition 40 miles away to Rochester General Hospital.

The closure process has started and is pending final approval from the New York State Department of Health.