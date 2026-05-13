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In Hormuz deadlock, U.S. and Iran refuse to back down

NPR | By Tom Bowman,
Aya Batrawy
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT

The U.S. and Iran remain deadlocked in the Strait of Hormuz, with no clear way forward.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.