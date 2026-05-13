'I don't call it out because I still need you to be my doctor.' Local woman explains ableism in healthcare
1 of 2 — Noelle E.C. Evans and Sarah Murphy Abbamonte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Noelle E.C. Evans and Sarah Murphy Abbamonte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Jeiri Flores
Jeiri Flores
WXXI News
A local woman says she learned early on that being understood in a doctor’s office isn’t guaranteed.
Jeiri Flores has cerebral palsy, and as she told WXXI's Noelle Evans in a recent episode of the Move to Include Podcast, her healthcare experience has meant constantly navigating Medicaid limits, confusing private insurance, and providers who don’t have experience with disabled bodies.
This hour, we bring you the full podcast episode, where Flores shares her story and her experience advocating for her needs.
In studio:
- Noelle E. C. Evans, host of the Move to Include Podcast and education reporter/producer for WXXI News
- Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, project manager for Move to Include
This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.