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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'I don't call it out because I still need you to be my doctor.' Local woman explains ableism in healthcare

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey blazer and an orange blouse; a woman at center has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing a cream cardigan sweater over a black shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans and sneakers.
1 of 2  — Noelle E.C. Evans and Sarah Murphy Abbamonte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Noelle E.C. Evans and Sarah Murphy Abbamonte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman wearing glasses and a green t-shirt sits in front of a microphone.
2 of 2  — Jeiri Flores
Jeiri Flores
WXXI News
WXXI News

A local woman says she learned early on that being understood in a doctor’s office isn’t guaranteed.

Jeiri Flores has cerebral palsy, and as she told WXXI's Noelle Evans in a recent episode of the Move to Include Podcast, her healthcare experience has meant constantly navigating Medicaid limits, confusing private insurance, and providers who don’t have experience with disabled bodies.

This hour, we bring you the full podcast episode, where Flores shares her story and her experience advocating for her needs.

In studio:

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams