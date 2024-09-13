Sarah Murphy AbbamonteProject Manager
Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, MPA, is the project manager for Move to Include(TM), an award-winning national initiative to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media. A "boomerang Rochesterarian," she joined WXXI in 2023 with two decades of nonprofit experience, primarily in the arts and culture sector.
ConnectionsVoting access for people with disabilities; challenges faced by direct support professionals: coming up on "Connections," 9/13/24Sarah Abbamonte guest hosts conversations about voting access for people with disabilities and challenges faced by direct support professionals during "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Sept. 13, 2024.