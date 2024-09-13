© 2024 WXXI News
A smiling woman with shoulder-length brown hair wearing a red floral top

Sarah Murphy Abbamonte

Project Manager

Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, MPA, is the project manager for Move to Include(TM), an award-winning national initiative to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media. A "boomerang Rochesterarian," she joined WXXI in 2023 with two decades of nonprofit experience, primarily in the arts and culture sector.