12:00: How locally developed AI tools are helping parents of Deaf children learn ASL

1:00: How we can make the local hospitality scene more inclusive for travelers with disabilities

The first five years of a child’s life are crucial for language development — shaping cognitive abilities, enhancing communication skills, and supporting social interactions. Within the Deaf community, 90 percent of Deaf children are born to hearing parents. Their child may be the first Deaf person a parent ever meets. Supporting hearing parents to gain fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) can have a significant benefit on language development for deaf and hard of hearing children. University of Rochester researchers Zhen Bai and Wyatte Hall are developing AI-powered, augmented reality tools to help parents of Deaf children learn ASL. They’ve been working with the Deaf community to develop and test the software, including early collaborations with the Rochester School of the Deaf. Guest host Sarah Abbamonte explores the new technology and its implications with the team. In studio:



Zhen Bai, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Rochester

Wyatte Hall, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences, the Center for Community Health and Prevention, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Pediatrics, Neonatology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Karen Fisher-Malley, director of early childhood programs and Kindergarten at the Rochester School for the Deaf

Byron Behm, ASL interpreter

Then in our second hour, with world class attractions, a vibrant food and beverage scene, business and education hubs, and four-season weather, the Rochester-Finger Lakes region is a draw for millions of travelers annually. And while the hospitality and travel sector took a hit during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, business and leisure travel are rebounding and visitor spending is up. For travelers with disabilities, there are additional considerations when planning a trip. Just last month, then-U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced sweeping protections for disabled airline passengers, in part as a response to well-publicized incidents of damage to passenger mobility devices and disrespectful behavior from crew and passengers. Guest host Sarah Abbamonte talks with travelers and industry professionals about how the local hospitality sector is working to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for everyone. Our guests:



Anita O’Brien, executive director of Rochester Accessible Adventures

Shane Tavolino, local hospitality professional and hotel manager

Leslie Ward, owner of Lovin’ Cup

Kerrie Giesen, traveler living with MS

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.