How to make voting more accessible for people with disabilities

Julie Williams / WXXI News Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

For Disability Voting Rights Week: The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) found that one in seven voters with disabilities reported difficulties voting in the 2022 midterm elections, and the likelihood of encountering difficulties voting was 14 percent higher as a disabled voter than for a nondisabled voter.

What are some of the challenges facing New York voters and what is Monroe County doing to ensure greater accessibility at the polls?

Guest host Sarah Abbamonte explores the issues with our guests:



This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.