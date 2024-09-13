How to make voting more accessible for people with disabilities
For Disability Voting Rights Week: The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) found that one in seven voters with disabilities reported difficulties voting in the 2022 midterm elections, and the likelihood of encountering difficulties voting was 14 percent higher as a disabled voter than for a nondisabled voter.
What are some of the challenges facing New York voters and what is Monroe County doing to ensure greater accessibility at the polls?
Guest host Sarah Abbamonte explores the issues with our guests:
- Lisa Nicolay, Republican commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections
- Jackie Ortiz, Democratic commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections
- BJ Stasio, board member for the Western Region of the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.