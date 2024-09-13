© 2024 WXXI News
How to make voting more accessible for people with disabilities

By Sarah, Abbamonte, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:51 PM EDT
Three smiling women sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long grey hair and is wearing a white short sleeved dress with a colorful geometric pattern on the bodice; the woman in the center has dark hair in a ponytail and is wearing glasses on the top of her head, a black patterned shirt and a black blazer; the woman on the right has chin length dark hair and is wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and army green pants.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jackie Ortiz and Lisa Nicolay with guest host Sarah Abbamonte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024
A smiling woman wearing with chin length dark hair wearing a short sleeved white t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

For Disability Voting Rights Week: The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) found that one in seven voters with disabilities reported difficulties voting in the 2022 midterm elections, and the likelihood of encountering difficulties voting was 14 percent higher as a disabled voter than for a nondisabled voter.

What are some of the challenges facing New York voters and what is Monroe County doing to ensure greater accessibility at the polls?

Guest host Sarah Abbamonte explores the issues with our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

