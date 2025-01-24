How we can make the local hospitality scene more inclusive for travelers with disabilities

Julie Williams / WXXI News Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

With world class attractions, a vibrant food and beverage scene, business and education hubs, and four-season weather, the Rochester-Finger Lakes region is a draw for millions of travelers annually.

And while the hospitality and travel sector took a hit during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, business and leisure travel are rebounding and visitor spending is up. For travelers with disabilities, there are additional considerations when planning a trip.

Just last month, then-U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced sweeping protections for disabled airline passengers, in part as a response to well-publicized incidents of damage to passenger mobility devices and disrespectful behavior from crew and passengers.

Guest host Sarah Abbamonte talks with travelers and industry professionals about how the local hospitality sector is working to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for everyone.

Our guests:

