Connections
Connections

How we can make the local hospitality scene more inclusive for travelers with disabilities

By Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published January 24, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
Five people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left in foreground has short red hair and is wearing glasses, a red button-down shirt, black t-shirt and black pants; a woman at right in foreground is in a power wheelchair and has short purple hair and is wearing glasses, a black turtleneck, jeans and black shoes; a woman at left in background has long red hair and is wearing a yellow knit cap, a yellow and black plaid flannel button-down shirt and black t-shirt; a man at right in foreground has light brown hair and a light brown beard and is wearing a pink button-down shirt; a woman at center has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white sweater, black jeans and black shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Anita O’Brien and Kerrie Giesen, (background) Leslie Ward and Shane Tavolino with guest host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 24, 2025
A smiling woman wearing with chin length dark hair wearing a short sleeved white t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

With world class attractions, a vibrant food and beverage scene, business and education hubs, and four-season weather, the Rochester-Finger Lakes region is a draw for millions of travelers annually.

And while the hospitality and travel sector took a hit during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, business and leisure travel are rebounding and visitor spending is up. For travelers with disabilities, there are additional considerations when planning a trip.

Just last month, then-U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced sweeping protections for disabled airline passengers, in part as a response to well-publicized incidents of damage to passenger mobility devices and disrespectful behavior from crew and passengers.

Guest host Sarah Abbamonte talks with travelers and industry professionals about how the local hospitality sector is working to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for everyone.

Our guests:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
