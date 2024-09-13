© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing challenges faced by direct support professionals

By Sarah Abbamonte, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM EDT
Five people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left in the foreground has long dark hair and is wearing a sleeveless bright blue shirt with a black skirt and sandals; the man on the right in the foreground has a grey beard and is wearing a white baseball cap, grey t-shirt, grey shorts and black sneakers; the woman on the left in the background has long blonde hair and is wearing an orange t-shirt under a grey long sleeved fleece; the man on the right in the background has short grey hair and is wearing a maroon short sleeved polo shirt and glasses; the woman at the end of the table has chin length dark hair and is wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and army green pants.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Karen Zandi and Bob McComber, (background) Kim Acito and David Irish with guest host Sarah Abbamonte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024
A smiling woman wearing with chin length dark hair wearing a short sleeved white t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

For National Direct Support Recognition Week: Direct support professionals, or DSPs, assist people with disabilities with tasks that allow them to live independently.

The pay rate of DSPs is set by the state government, and while New York State's 2024-2025 budget included a small wage increase for DSPs – the first in a decade – this fell short of the rate advocates were requesting.

Guest host Sarah Abbamonte leads a discussion about the current state of the profession: how to address current staffing shortages; the intimacy of care; how provider turnover impacts those using DSP services; and more.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams