Discussing challenges faced by direct support professionals

Julie Williams / WXXI News Sarah Abbamonte guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 13, 2024

For National Direct Support Recognition Week: Direct support professionals, or DSPs, assist people with disabilities with tasks that allow them to live independently.

The pay rate of DSPs is set by the state government, and while New York State's 2024-2025 budget included a small wage increase for DSPs – the first in a decade – this fell short of the rate advocates were requesting.

Guest host Sarah Abbamonte leads a discussion about the current state of the profession: how to address current staffing shortages; the intimacy of care; how provider turnover impacts those using DSP services; and more.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.