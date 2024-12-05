12:00: How are local senior citizens and people with disabilities affected by barriers to transportation?

1:00: How “Wicked” has renewed efforts to improve inclusion in the arts

WXXI’s Sarah Abbamonte is back in the host chair as we continue our conversations about transportation in the Rochester region. This hour, our guests discuss barriers to access – including cost, driver availability and staffing shortages, and rider location – and their impact on health care, levels of social isolation, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and senior citizens. Our guests:



New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Tom Brede, public information officer for Regional Transit Service

Tim Kohlmeier, executive director of Medical Motor Services

Nate Zelesnikar, director of programs and services at Holy Childhood

Then in our second, the recent release of “Wicked” has shone a renewed light on efforts to improve inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities in the arts – as performers, creators, and audiences. We discuss recent efforts to address this disparity in our community, and we preview some local inclusive arts events happening this month, including a new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" at Geva Theatre and special film screenings at the Little Theatre. Our guests:

