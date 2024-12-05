© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How are local senior citizens and people with disabilities affected by barriers to transportation?

WXXI News | By Sarah Murphy Abbamonte
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:17 PM EST
A skyline view of Rochester
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline view.

12:00: How are local senior citizens and people with disabilities affected by barriers to transportation?

1:00: How “Wicked” has renewed efforts to improve inclusion in the arts

WXXI’s Sarah Abbamonte is back in the host chair as we continue our conversations about transportation in the Rochester region. This hour, our guests discuss barriers to access – including cost, driver availability and staffing shortages, and rider location – and their impact on health care, levels of social isolation, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and senior citizens. Our guests:

  • New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Tom Brede, public information officer for Regional Transit Service
  • Tim Kohlmeier, executive director of Medical Motor Services
  • Nate Zelesnikar, director of programs and services at Holy Childhood

Then in our second, the recent release of “Wicked” has shone a renewed light on efforts to improve inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities in the arts – as performers, creators, and audiences. We discuss recent efforts to address this disparity in our community, and we preview some local inclusive arts events happening this month, including a new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" at Geva Theatre and special film screenings at the Little Theatre. Our guests:

  • Sommer Carbuccia, actor currently appearing in Geva Theatre's "A Christmas Carol"
  • Danielle Demchick, casting director with DPD Casting
  • Sally Lobel, dramaturg and disability justice advocate
  • Matt DeTurck, artistic director for the Little Theatre
  • Markus Essien, director and producer of "Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care"
Connections
Sarah Murphy Abbamonte
Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, MPA, is the project manager for Move to Include(TM), an award-winning national initiative to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media. A "boomerang Rochesterarian," she joined WXXI in 2023 with two decades of nonprofit experience, primarily in the arts and culture sector.
See stories by Sarah Murphy Abbamonte

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.