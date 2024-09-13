Voting access for people with disabilities; challenges faced by direct support professionals: coming up on "Connections," 9/13/24

vesperstock / stock.adobe.com

12:00: How to make voting more accessible for people with disabilities

1:00: Discussing challenges faced by direct support professionals

For Disability Voting Rights Week: The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) found that one in seven voters with disabilities reported difficulties voting in the 2022 midterm elections, and the likelihood of encountering difficulties voting was 14 percent higher as a disabled voter than for a nondisabled voter. What are some of the challenges facing New York voters and what is Monroe County doing to ensure greater accessibility at the polls? Guest host Sarah Abbamonte explores the issues with our guests:



Lisa Nicolay, Republican commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections

Jackie Ortiz, Democratic commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections

BJ Stasio, board member for the Western Region of the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State

For National Direct Support Recognition Week: Direct support professionals, or DSPs, assist people with disabilities with tasks that allow them to live independently. The pay rate of DSPs is set by the state government, and while New York State's 2024-2025 budget included a small wage increase for DSPs – the first in a decade – this fell short of the rate advocates were requesting. This hour, guest host Sarah Abbamonte leads a discussion about the current state of the profession: how to address current staffing shortages; the intimacy of care; how provider turnover impacts those using DSP services; and more. Our guests:



Karen Zandi, president and CEO of Mary Cariola Center

Bob McComber, direct support professional at Mary Cariola's Bailey Road residence

David Irish, board member for the Arc of Monroe, and parent

Kim Acito, manager of the Lambert Day Services Program at the Arc of Monroe

These stories are reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.