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Connections

What could a possible American invasion mean for Cuba? 

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a Cuban flag hanging on a door in Trinidad, Cuba.
Sabino Parente
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a Cuban flag hanging on a door in Trinidad, Cuba.

12:00: What could a possible American invasion mean for Cuba?

1:00: 'I don't call it out because I still need you to be my doctor.' Local woman explains ableism in healthcare

A recent U.S. congressional delegation returned from a trip to Cuba, offering a warning. The Democrats on the delegation said that U.S. sanctions are crippling Cuban energy and the economy. They warned that an American invasion could cause more suffering. But some Cuban Americans are rooting for regime change. We discuss how the Cuban diaspora views the possible conflict to come. In studio:

  • Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, Ibero-American Development Corporation
  • Luis Martínez, management consultant and former candidate for NYS Senate

Then in our second hour, a local woman says she learned early on that being understood in a doctor’s office isn’t guaranteed. Jeiri Flores has cerebral palsy, and as she told WXXI's Noelle Evans in a recent episode of the Move to Include Podcast, her healthcare experience has meant constantly navigating Medicaid limits, confusing private insurance, and providers who don’t have experience with disabled bodies. This hour, we bring you the full podcast episode, where Flores shares her story and her experience advocating for her needs. In studio:

  • Noelle E. C. Evans, host of the Move to Include Podcast
  • Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, project manager for Move to Include

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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