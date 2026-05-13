12:00: What could a possible American invasion mean for Cuba?

1:00: 'I don't call it out because I still need you to be my doctor.' Local woman explains ableism in healthcare

A recent U.S. congressional delegation returned from a trip to Cuba, offering a warning. The Democrats on the delegation said that U.S. sanctions are crippling Cuban energy and the economy. They warned that an American invasion could cause more suffering. But some Cuban Americans are rooting for regime change. We discuss how the Cuban diaspora views the possible conflict to come. In studio:

Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, Ibero-American Development Corporation

Luis Martínez, management consultant and former candidate for NYS Senate



Then in our second hour, a local woman says she learned early on that being understood in a doctor’s office isn’t guaranteed. Jeiri Flores has cerebral palsy, and as she told WXXI's Noelle Evans in a recent episode of the Move to Include Podcast, her healthcare experience has meant constantly navigating Medicaid limits, confusing private insurance, and providers who don’t have experience with disabled bodies. This hour, we bring you the full podcast episode, where Flores shares her story and her experience advocating for her needs. In studio:



Noelle E. C. Evans, host of the Move to Include Podcast

Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, project manager for Move to Include

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.