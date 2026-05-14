12:00: Challenging the legitimacy of standardized testing

1:00: Rochester Cocktail Revival returns

A group of Rochester teachers and retired educators is preparing to host an event with a mission: to rally the public against standardized testing. They describe the exams as “high stakes” and will make the case for different ways to assess students. We discuss how they would change student assessment. In studio:

Dan Drmacich, coordinator of the Rochester Coalition for Public Education, retired principal of School without Walls, consultant for the NYS Performance Standards Consortium, and member of the RASE Education Committee

Ed Donnelly, member of the Rochester Coalition for Public Education, retired special education teacher with the Hilton Central School District, and member of the Rochester International Academy Advisory Council



Then in our second hour, when Rochester had its first Cocktail Revival years ago, the organizers aspired to put Rochester on the nation’s cocktail map. The newest edition includes tastings, teachings, and artistic challenges. We explore the growth of the event, even while fewer Americans are drinking alcohol. Our guests:

Leah Stacy, producer of Rochester Cocktail Revival and editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine

Chuck Cerankosky, director of Rochester Cocktail Revival

Pat Stetzel, owner and operator of Ziggy's

Caroline Pardilla, author of "Margarita Time" and digital editor of Imbibe Magazine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.