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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The effort to diversify nonprofit boards of directors

By Julio Sáenz, Julie Williams
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man front left is wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a woman front right has long brown hair and is wearing red glasses, a sleeveless orange dress and yellow shoes; a man ta center has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing a blue plaid blazer, lavender button-down shirt, grey pants and blue shoes; a man back left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a bright blue button-down shirt with gold embroidery at the collar; a man back right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a grey button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Rodney Young and Nydia Padilla, (background) LaCerius Cross and Septimus Scott with guest host Julio Sáenz on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 29
A man with short grey hair and a grey goatee is wearing a blue plaid blazer and a lavender button-down shirt and sitting in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Julio Sáenz

Who gets a seat at the table when the decisions that shape our communities are made? Many of those decisions happen in a place most of us rarely think about: the boardrooms of nonprofit organizations.

Across the Rochester region, hundreds of nonprofits receive millions of dollars in public funding and philanthropic support to serve the community. Yet for decades, many of the people those organizations were created to serve had little or no representation on the boards that set their policies, priorities, and long-term direction.

Guest host Julio Sáenz and his panel discuss a local initiative that has become a national model for diversifying one of the community's most influential centers of power: nonprofit boards of directors.

In studio:

Connections
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams