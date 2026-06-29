The effort to diversify nonprofit boards of directors

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julio Sáenz

Who gets a seat at the table when the decisions that shape our communities are made? Many of those decisions happen in a place most of us rarely think about: the boardrooms of nonprofit organizations.

Across the Rochester region, hundreds of nonprofits receive millions of dollars in public funding and philanthropic support to serve the community. Yet for decades, many of the people those organizations were created to serve had little or no representation on the boards that set their policies, priorities, and long-term direction.

Guest host Julio Sáenz and his panel discuss a local initiative that has become a national model for diversifying one of the community's most influential centers of power: nonprofit boards of directors.

In studio: