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Lux closing temporarily due to damage from a fire

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT
Lux owner Karrie Laughton talks to contractors in front of the bar the morning after a fire on the building's second floor.
Veronica Volk
/
WXXI News
Lux owner Karrie Laughton talks to contractors in front of the bar the morning after a fire on the building's second floor.

Lux Lounge will be closed until further notice after a fire early Monday caused extensive damage.

Owner Karrie Laughton said she received a call about the fire around 4:15 a.m.

“I came down and there were flames shooting out my office windows upstairs,” she said. “It was literally your worst nightmare.”

The Rochester Fire Department responded quickly to the South Avenue bar, Laughton said. Officials told her the cause appeared to be electrical, possibly linked to a faulty air conditioning unit on the second floor.

From the street, the building’s red brick facade was blackened by smoke and soot.

On the sidewalk, firefighters left a pile of burned debris, including furniture, posters, props and other memorabilia from the bar. A small group of friends and staff gathered outside, while a neighboring business provided coffee.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. A resident cat named Woody, which lives in the office, escaped and was taken to a veterinarian.

Laughton said all events are on hold as the business remains closed during rebuilding.

“Pride Month is next month,” she said. “I was really looking forward to that.”

She said she is working with companies to clean and secure the building before beginning repairs.

“Lux will be back,” Laughton said. “Just not sure when.”
Local News
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media.
See stories by Veronica Volk