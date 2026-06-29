It's hot. One local doctor urges people to use common sense

For the duration of the week, temperatures are expected to settle within the 90's, prompting concerns for heat-related illnesses like dehydration and heat exhaustion.

"People just need to use common sense and be careful," said Dr. Emily DiCesare, physician at the University of Rochester Medicine Highland Hospital emergency department. "Think about staying out of the sun, but also staying inside between those peak hours, when it is the hottest."

DiCesare advises if you must be outside,, wear loose-fitting clothing, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks. She said one trick is to apply something cool to the body's pressure points, insides of your wrist, the groin, underarms, and neck.

"Putting cool towels, or even running an ice cube along those areas can help to cool you down quickly," DiCesare said.

Most heat-related illnesses can be managed at home with various cooling practices. But, she said, individuals should seek emergency room care if symptoms become severe, like "signs of altered mental status, or excessive vomiting."

The city of Rochester also announced the activation of its Cool Sweep program. The initiative is designed to help residents stay safe and comfortable during periods of extreme summer heat.

Throughout the summer, when temperatures are forecasted to be higher than 85 degrees, designated "cooling sites" including R-Centers, pools, spray parks, select library branches and Durand Eastman Beach, will be open during specific hours.

For a list of the city's "cooling sites" click here.