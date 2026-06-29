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In Lebanon, deal with Israel sparks anger and doubts

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT

From Beirut, the Israel–Lebanon deal lands as a mix of anger and reluctant acceptance, with Hezbollah calling it a major capitulation.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock