Challenging the legitimacy of standardized testing
A group of Rochester teachers and retired educators is preparing to host an event with a mission: to rally the public against standardized testing.
They describe the exams as “high stakes” and will make the case for different ways to assess students. We discuss how they would change student assessment.
In studio:
- Dan Drmacich, coordinator of the Rochester Coalition for Public Education, retired principal of School without Walls, consultant for the NYS Performance Standards Consortium, and member of the RASE Education Committee
- Ed Donnelly, member of the Rochester Coalition for Public Education, retired special education, elementary and high school teacher with the Hilton Central School District, and member of the Rochester International Academy Advisory Council