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Connections
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Connections

Challenging the legitimacy of standardized testing

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Three men wearing eyeglasses and headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a brown sweater with a zip-up neck and wide white stripe across the torso and sleeves; a man at center has very short grey hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
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WXXI News
Dan Drmacich and Ed Donnelly with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 14, 2026
WXXI News

A group of Rochester teachers and retired educators is preparing to host an event with a mission: to rally the public against standardized testing.

They describe the exams as “high stakes” and will make the case for different ways to assess students. We discuss how they would change student assessment.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams