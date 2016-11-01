© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Presidential Debates Asked Zero Questions About Climate Change

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 1, 2016 at 5:35 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The presidential debates included exactly zero questions about climate change. So if the debate panelists won't ask about climate change, we will.

Our panel examines the kinds of questions they would like to have seen addressed -- it's a bipartisan look at the questions that could impact all of us. Our guests:

  • Vas Petrenko, paleo-climatologist with the University of Rochester
  • Karen Berger, lecturer in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Rochester
  • Andrew Light, former senior State Department climate change official who worked on the creation of the historic 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, and professor of philosophy and public policy at George Mason University
  • Thomas Drennen, professor of economics and environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
