Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Carbon Capture, And How It Relates To Climate Change
Our monthly Science Roundtable focuses on carbon capture and storage as it relates to climate change. What would carbon capture mean to the fossil fuel industry? Is the technology available and scaleable? How does it work? Our guests will explain:
- Bill Jones, professor of chemistry at the University of Rochester, and associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society
- Richard Eisenberg, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Rochester, and editor-in-chief for Inorganic Chemistry