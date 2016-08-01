Connections: Carbon Capture, And How It Relates To Climate Change

Our monthly Science Roundtable focuses on carbon capture and storage as it relates to climate change. What would carbon capture mean to the fossil fuel industry? Is the technology available and scaleable? How does it work? Our guests will explain:

Bill Jones, professor of chemistry at the University of Rochester, and associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society

Richard Eisenberg, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Rochester, and editor-in-chief for Inorganic Chemistry