Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Carbon Fee And Dividend
We discuss carbon fee and dividend: what it is, how it works, who supports it, and the impact it would have on climate change and the economy. Our guests:
- Tim McGowan, founder and co-leader of Citizens' Climate Lobby of Rochester
- Abigail McHugh-Grifa, co-leader of Citizens' Climate Lobby of Rochester
- Mark Reynolds, executive director of the national Citizens' Climate Lobby